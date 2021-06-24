Cancel
Music

NONE Becomes Divine with the “Never Know” Video

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew days after the release of his new album Interdimensional War Poetry, the California-based Neofolk Artist NONE is proud to share the official video for the track “Never Know”. The mastermind Nicholas Mendiola stated about the song’s meaning:. “The sublime, the constant flow together, and all the divine. It’s ludicrous....

horrornews.net
