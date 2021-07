Let's face it: The 2020 season was not college football's finest. There were empty or partial crowds, no tailgating and no atmosphere. In the run-up to the season, all of the sport's cracks and flaws -- the lack of centralized leadership, the outdated model for treatment of athletes, even the limitations of a four-team playoff without proper representation -- all shined brightly. The season still produced great moments (and, in Alabama, maybe the greatest team of all time), but it was also even more frustrating and exhausting than usual.