Selina Yuan, general manager at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International Business Unit, identifies examples of the transformative effect that technology is already having. Thanks to the Digital Revolution, many things that seemed impossible just a few years ago are now commonplace. No one can deny that our productivity – and indeed, enjoyment – has been dramatically improved by technologies ranging from AI to Big Data, 5G and the IoT. While new applications for these technologies are being found seemingly every day, it’s increasingly important to ask how we can utilise technology in a responsible way, to change and improve people’s lives in critical areas like education, healthcare and the environment.