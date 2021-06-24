Cancel
Economy

Richard Bosanko: Kleefisch and Foxconn

 19 days ago

Seeing that former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has firmly grasped Scott Walker's coattails as she coyly prepares her run for governor, ponder this: Foxconn.

Back in the News: Evers Is Flush With Cash

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is raising a lot of money. His campaign announced that for the period January through June 2021 the governor raised $5 million from more than 17,000 individual contributors, with contributions from every county in Wisconsin. The report “shows Evers in a significantly stronger position than past...
Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' reelection campaign reported Monday that the Democratic incumbent raised $5 million through the first six months of the year and has more than $7 million cash on hand ahead of his bid for a second term. Evers officially announced his reelection plans...
Will Foxconn’s latest plan be the one?

Will the latest plan be the one that finally comes to fruition? Foxconn is shifting gears once again, trying to figure out what it will build at its facility in Wisconsin. The original plans called for the company to build large television screens. That was quickly scrapped in favor of smaller screens for tablets and phones. That too was abandoned. The next idea, robotic coffee kiosks also went nowhere. Then we heard of a plan to build ventilators, but none were ever built at the Mt. Pleasant facility. But now Foxconn says its latest plan is the one that will finally put people to work. Foxconn has reached a partnership agreement with the California company Fisker to make parts for electric vehicles in Wisconsin. Clearly expectations have changed. The original deal with the state called for Foxconn to employ up to 13,000 people. The revised agreement with the state calls for a much lower employment total, around 1400 jobs. Wisely the state has renegotiated its deal with Foxconn, and the huge incentives originally offered are no longer on the table. It remains to be seen if electric cars will be rolling off the Foxconn assembly line, but even if they do, it is clear Foxconn is nowhere near becoming the eighth wonder of the world.
Foxconn suggests plans to build electric vehicles in Wisconsin

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn on Friday signaled that it has decided to build electric vehicles in the U.S. state of Wisconsin. “Foxconn has engaged the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss the company’s plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn is optimistic about our partnership with WEDC and looks forward to ongoing discussions,” the company said in a brief statement.
WisEye Morning Minute: Review of Gov. Evers Signing the State Budget

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel state politics reporter Patrick Marley review Gov. Evers signing the historic income tax cut and 2021-23 budget. As reported by JR Ross, Gov. Evers signed a $2 billion income tax cut, nixed $700 million in changes to withholding tables and a $550 million transfer to the rainy day fund, and announced that $100 million in federal money will be directed towards schools. In response, the GOP bristled at Evers taking credit for the tax cuts. Overall, there are 50 vetoes in the budget, the lowest since Walker also issued 50 in the 2011-2013 budget with unified GOP control of the Capitol.
Foxconn and TSMC are buying millions of vaccine doses for Taiwan

Foxconn and TSMC are solving a political drama even as they serve their own tech manufacturing interests. The Wall Street Journal reports that the two companies have agreed to buy 10 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses on behalf of Taiwan’s government. The two are purchasing the shots from Fosun Pharmaceutical after China allegedly “spiked” Taiwan’s bid to directly buy the vaccine.
Taiwan tech giants Foxconn and TSMC to buy 10m Covid jabs

Two of the world's biggest technology manufacturers are buying 10 million doses of a Covid vaccine for Taiwan. Taiwanese firms Foxconn, which makes devices for Apple, and chip giant TSMC brokered the agreements for the BioNTech vaccine, worth $350m (£252m). Taiwan has been trying for months to buy the vaccine...
Foxconn and TSMC sign contracts to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan

Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) both confirmed on Sunday that they have signed contracts to purchase COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of Taiwan. In a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, TSMC said it has acquired five million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and given them to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.
Foxconn and Pegatron Secures Spot to Assemble iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to launch later this year in September. Moreover, Foxconn and Pegatron, both have secured their spot to assemble the small iPhone 13 mini. While the iPhone 12 mini is great and compact, it seems the device was not such a big hit. The iPhone 12 mini had to be cut down due to lower demand. This gives us a fair perspective on how well would the iPhone 13 mini perform.
Foxconn sees a 20% quarterly revenue boost thanks to Apple sales demand

Foxconn has reported a bumper quarter with a 20% increase in revenue. Strong demand for Apple devices is thought to be one of the reasons for the solid results. Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn — also known as Hon Hai Precision — has announced bumper quarterly revenue with a 20% jump, according to a new report. It's thought that strong pandemic demand for Apple and other electronics is behind the boost.
Mount Pleasant blocks couple from accessing their own business near Foxconn

MOUNT PLEASANT — They were willing to move out until they were shut out. Jack and Colleen Erickson own Erickson Trucks-n-Parts, located at 4707 SE Frontage Road, just north of Highway 11 (Durand Avenue). They’re among the few property owners remaining in the area after the Village of Mount Pleasant cleared it to develop a tax incremental district specifically created to facilitate Foxconn in 2017 — back when promises of a massive factory that would employ upwards of 12,000 people was at least still being publicly considered and promoted.

