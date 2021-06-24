Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Sports Hangover With Gus Kattengell – John Fourcade, Oleh Kosel, Corey Gloor, Cajun Ninja, Jordan Kliebert

espn1003.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Fourcade kicks-off hour one of the Sports Hangover talking about the New Orleans Saints. Oleh Kosel starts hour two of the show talking about the New Orleans Pelicans. Oleh also gives his take on the NBA playoffs. New voice of the Tulane Green Wave Corey Gloor talks about ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin. The Cajun Ninja closes out the show talking about what he is cooking up this weekend.

www.espn1003.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Cliff Godwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Espn#Cajun Ninja#The New Orleans Saints#The New Orleans Pelicans#Ecu#Espn Nola#New
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACrain's Chicago Business

Michael Jordan, other stars sink millions into live sports streaming

(Bloomberg) — Buzzer, a live-sports streaming service, has raised $20 million in funding from venture capital firms and a group of current and former franchise owners and athletes, including Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky. Sapphire Sport and Canaan Partners led the round, which is set to be announced Wednesday. More...
NFLAwful Announcing

Sports streaming startup Buzzer adds Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, and other athletes in new fundraising round

In May, sports streaming service Buzzer added League Pass distribution to its portfolio, giving it a very important property considering their business model. That model involves offering bite-sized stretches of live games for very little cost, an effort to tap into a younger market that isn’t theoretically isn’t interested in signing up for even something like YouTube TV or paying the full League Pass rate, much less subscribing to traditional linear television.
NBAchatsports.com

Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand To Host Jumpman Invitational Featuring Four of College Basketball's Top Men's and Women's Programs

Celebrating the game of basketball and its dynamic culture, the three-year agreement kicks off with inaugural event Dec. 20-21, 2022. CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (July 8th, 2021) – The Charlotte Sports Foundation today announced a three-year deal with Jordan Brand to host the Jumpman Invitational, a major holiday college basketball event in the Queen City. The inaugural gathering, slated for Dec. 20-21, 2022, will feature both the men’s and women’s teams from the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
Aerospace & Defensechatsports.com

67 Days to Purdue Football: Gus German

Gus German - Fr. (RS) Lafayette, IN (Central Catholic HS) The plus side is that German has excellent size to be an offensive tackle. He also comes from a good program, as he helped Central Catholic win a Class A state title in high school. The downside is that he...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders’ fans have plenty of confidence in Gus Bradley

I often conduct Las Vegas Raiders’ fan polls to help get the community involved and give folks a chance to have their voices heard. Only occasionally, however, do I write follow-up posts on poll posts. I only do so when the results are truly fascinating. This is one of those times.
Football247Sports

Player capsule: Corey Stephens

2020 season quick review: Stephens served as a backup defensive tackle, playing in one of Arizona State's four games last season. SunDevilSource.com analysis: A Scottsdale Saguaro High product, Stephens is one of the best players on the team in terms of his work ethic despite being a deep reserve who has rarely been used through his first four seasons in Tempe. His size-to-athleticism package is not as good as most other scholarship players in the group, which is limiting. The best opportunity for Stephens to get on the field is in a lopsided game in the fourth quarter when they need an extra defensive lineman, like in goal-line situations. But even that may be tough to come by if the group is healthy as he's probably the fifth or sixth offensive tackle option when everyone is available.
NFLchatsports.com

Joe Burrow is most likely quarterback to make Josh Allen-type leap

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during Mandatory Minicamp on June 15, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) This is a huge year for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and fans can’t wait to see the 2020 No. 1...
MLBchatsports.com

Pirates draft C Henry Davis with first overall pick

The Pirates made a major splash at the top of the 2021 MLB Draft. In GM Ben Cherington’s first draft with the Pirates, he selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick in the draft. After months of speculation with Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker and...
NBAInternational Business Times

Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky Among Investors In Sports Streaming App

A new sports app is being backed by some of the greatest athletes in history. Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky are just two of the investors in Buzzer, a mobile platform that specializes in streaming live sports. Buzzer announced Wednesday that it had received $20 million in Series A financing....
MLB247Sports

How LSU could fare on Day 2 of MLB draft

LSU coach Jay Johnson escaped the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday unscathed. No members from the 2021 roster heard their name called, and the same went for the Tigers’ heralded '21 signing class. The second day of the draft gets underway at Noon CT on Monday,...
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Texas RHP Ty Madden selected No. 32 by the Detroit Tigers

Texas Longhorns right-hander Ty Madden came off the board with the 32nd pick of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, the first Longhorns player or signee selected this year. Ranked by ESPN as the No. 19 overall prospect in the draft, Madden becomes the first starting pitcher from...
MLBPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers lose signee to MLB Draft

Clemson lost a signee to the 2021 MLB Draft during the first round on Sunday night. The Clemson Insider learned that Joe Mack from Williamsville East High School, N.Y. will look to achieve his (...)
NFLUSA Today

LOOK: Bears QB Justin Fields mentoring young players at Pro Stars Camp

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Justin Fields’ arrival in Chicago, where the hope is the Bears have found their quarterback of the future. And while Fields hasn’t yet taken a live-action snap, the reports out of offseason workouts have been more than encouraging, as Fields impressed with his deep-ball accuracy, decision-making and leadership.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers Draft RHP Tyler Mattison out of Bryant University

Sep 20, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers Bernal manger Al Avila during the game against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Tigers continue to dive back into the northeastern part of the country and draft in the 4th round Tyler Mattison,...
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy