The Sports Hangover With Gus Kattengell – John Fourcade, Oleh Kosel, Corey Gloor, Cajun Ninja, Jordan Kliebert

2020 season quick review: Stephens served as a backup defensive tackle, playing in one of Arizona State's four games last season. SunDevilSource.com analysis: A Scottsdale Saguaro High product, Stephens is one of the best players on the team in terms of his work ethic despite being a deep reserve who has rarely been used through his first four seasons in Tempe. His size-to-athleticism package is not as good as most other scholarship players in the group, which is limiting. The best opportunity for Stephens to get on the field is in a lopsided game in the fourth quarter when they need an extra defensive lineman, like in goal-line situations. But even that may be tough to come by if the group is healthy as he's probably the fifth or sixth offensive tackle option when everyone is available.