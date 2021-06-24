The Sports Hangover With Gus Kattengell – John Fourcade, Oleh Kosel, Corey Gloor, Cajun Ninja, Jordan Kliebert
John Fourcade kicks-off hour one of the Sports Hangover talking about the New Orleans Saints. Oleh Kosel starts hour two of the show talking about the New Orleans Pelicans. Oleh also gives his take on the NBA playoffs. New voice of the Tulane Green Wave Corey Gloor talks about ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin. The Cajun Ninja closes out the show talking about what he is cooking up this weekend.www.espn1003.com