Multiple organizations achieve goal of 100% access to COVID vaccines for homeless
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A collaborative effort of 19 organizations has achieved their goal of reaching 100% access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Nashville's homeless. “As a result of this collaborative effort, Nashville is the first city in the nation to ensure that all persons experiencing homelessness had real access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Chief Medical Officer for the Metro Public Health Department.www.wsmv.com
