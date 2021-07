Now that the NEO: The World Ends With You demo has been out for a few days, we’ve had a chance to gather some initial opinions of the game. The demo consists of the first two chapters of the game with progress carrying over to the full release. While some features have yet to be unlocked, the demo shows a lot of promise for the upcoming RPG. The sequel features a similar plotline to the first, but with a new cast of characters. This time you’ll be following Rindo and his best friend Fret. Unfortunately, Rindo hasn’t shown much personality yet. Hopefully he gets his time to shine later in the game. Fret however, is a fun and energetic character, giving me hopes for future party members later in the game.