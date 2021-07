Rationing has been a primary factor in price discovery all marketing year. It is quite likely we will see this continue well into the next marketing year as well. Demand on old crop inventory has faded as new crop bushels out of South America become available, but global importers are questioning how long these countries will be reliable sources given ongoing production issues. As a result, the United States is already seeing record new crop demand on corn, soybeans, and wheat. If any yield loss is suspected in the United States this year, we could see demand climb even higher. We may need to see even higher new crop values to restrict demand, primarily for exports.