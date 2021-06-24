‘What we’re doing matters’: On-demand marketing startup honored as top ‘emerging’ KC business

A never-give-up attitude and an appreciation for every opportunity that comes their way continues to fuel the founding duo behind Kansas City-built The Market Base. “We’re just glad to be recognized for our relentless pursuit,” Milad Ghasempour, co-founder and COO, said moments after the startup was named Emerging Business Award winner by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon — the grand finale of its 2021 Small Business Celebration.