The report that China is building 100 or more silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the United States marks a concerning waypoint in China’s expansion and modernization of its nuclear forces. If missiles are deployed in the new silos, they would represent a blossoming arms race that is a serious challenge to the Biden administration, already facing competition from Beijing across many fronts. The new silos make more urgent the start of negotiations with China on strategic nuclear arms control.