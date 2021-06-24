The One Ingredient That’s Essential to Much of Nigeria’s Cuisine
Dioscorea rotundata, or the West African yam, is an edible tuber that is essential for many of Nigeria’s cornerstone dishes. Distinct from other yams and their sweet potato cousins, the West African tuber, with its large size and distinct color (brown bark with white/yellow flesh) is a key ingredient in many dishes throughout Nigeria. While it’s grown throughout Africa, Nigeria remains the largest producer–over 37 million tons, according to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture.www.fodors.com