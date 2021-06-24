Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richfield, MN

Bloomington Richfield Sports Shorts for the week of June 24

By Jason Olson jason.olson@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 18 days ago

The Cross Skills Challenge is coming to Spartan Stadium at Richfield High School July 15-16. The two-day event is open to kids ages 9-14 with participants choosing to compete in 10-of-12 events, including broad jump, rowing, softball throw, basketball free throw, push-ups, 40-yard dash, 400/800/1,600-meter runs, soccer penalty kick and shuttle run. Participants points in each event for a total score in divisions based on age and gender. Fee is $10 per person before July 12 or $20 through July 15. Events take place from noon to 6 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16. All participants receive a T-shirt, certificate and goodie bag. Additional awards to go the top finishers in each event and age group.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
Richfield, MN
Sports
City
Richfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bloomington, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Basketball#Cross Skills Challenge#The Leo Lewis Foundation#Minnesota Vikings#Angela Faith Fitness#Ets Performance#Minneapolis Rowing Club#University Of St Thomas#Jhs Booster Club#Us Lacrosse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
High School Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy