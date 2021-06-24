Bloomington Richfield Sports Shorts for the week of June 24

The Cross Skills Challenge is coming to Spartan Stadium at Richfield High School July 15-16. The two-day event is open to kids ages 9-14 with participants choosing to compete in 10-of-12 events, including broad jump, rowing, softball throw, basketball free throw, push-ups, 40-yard dash, 400/800/1,600-meter runs, soccer penalty kick and shuttle run. Participants points in each event for a total score in divisions based on age and gender. Fee is $10 per person before July 12 or $20 through July 15. Events take place from noon to 6 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 16. All participants receive a T-shirt, certificate and goodie bag. Additional awards to go the top finishers in each event and age group.