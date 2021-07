Seema Kumar is CMO of New Relic, an observability platform built to help engineers create more perfect software. Ten months into the pandemic, my husband and I were on the hunt for child care: We both work full-time, and our kids are too young for school. We recently moved across the border into a new country, and so with no connections to local resources for child care, I posted in a Facebook group for American expats in Canada to ask for suggestions. I was shocked by some of the responses; among many that tried to shame me for wanting to both be a mother and have a career, one stood out: