Prosecutors highlight evidence, confession in case of woman accused of killing 1-month-old son
A woman only tried to withdraw her plea after the state seized some of the $3,000 in her prison account to pay for court fees and restitution, prosecutors say. In May, Hannah McMillin, who entered an Alford plea to a class AA felony count of murder in January, asked to change her plea back to not guilty. In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but does acknowledge they would likely be convicted at trial.www.willistonherald.com
