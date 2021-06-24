Getting the right medical treatment after an accident (and who pays for it)

On Friday, July 16th, 2021 from 3-6pm Todd County Health & Human Services will be hosting a public health clinic at the Todd County Fair. Staff will be offering dental varnishing to any child. Fluoride varnish is a dental treatment that can help prevent tooth decay, slow it down, or stop it from getting worse. Fluoride varnish is made with fluoride, a mineral that can strengthen tooth enamel (outer coating on teeth). Fluoride varnish is painted on the top and sides of each tooth with a small brush. It is sticky but hardens once it comes in contact with saliva. Your child may feel the hardened varnish with his tongue but will not be able to lick the varnish off.