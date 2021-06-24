Getting the right medical treatment after an accident (and who pays for it)
Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp says there are two important reasons you should seek medical treatment if you're injured in an accident. The first one is obvious, to get the care you need. People are afraid of racking up expensive medical bills, but if emergency personnel at the scene recommend you are taken to the ER by ambulance - listen to them. Your health is the most important thing and serious injuries need to be treated without delay.www.fox13now.com