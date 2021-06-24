Cole Forest Products has an immediate opening for a Yard
Cole Forest Products has an immediate opening for a Yard Hand Duties include: splitting, loading, running a processor and loader and making deliveries. Drivers License a MUST and must have reliable transportation. Starting pay @ $12 an hour with a generous raise for qualified applicant after 30-day probation. Only serious inquiries need apply. Workplace is DRUG & SMOKE -FREE Call Lou @ 719-530-1769 Poncha Springs =================www.themountainmail.com
