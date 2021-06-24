Cancel
‘The Forever Purge’ Reveals Shocking Scenes Before Debut

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLock your windows. Bolt your doors. The Forever Purge is only a week away–and several eye-opening images from the horror event just arrived. The Forever Purge–planned as the final chapter in the successful franchise–will start the long Independence Day weekend in theaters July 2, as reported by wegotthiscovered.com. And, if the photos on this page are any indication, the terrors of the Purge have just been kicked up a notch…or two.

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

