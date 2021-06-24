June 20 Sunday Show Ratings: Face the Nation Remains Most-Watched, While Meet the Press Returns to No. 1 in Demo

NBC's The Blacklist ended Season 8 with the greatest twist of all: continuing on without FBI Agent Liz Keen (Megan Boone)!!! The thriller somehow managed to keep its many secrets close to its vest even after criminal mastermind and bad dad Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) promised to reveal all, paving the way for a ninth season. But until that happens, you'd better pass the time by watching another show... another show that's like The Blacklist.