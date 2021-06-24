Cancel
June 20 Sunday Show Ratings: Face the Nation Remains Most-Watched, While Meet the Press Returns to No. 1 in Demo

By A.J. Katz
AdWeek
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Face the Nation and NBC’s Meet the Press split first place in the Sunday show ratings race on June 20, 2021. Moderated by John Dickerson (who continues to fill in for Margaret Brennan while she’s on maternity leave) Face the Nation continued to average the most total viewers of any Sunday public affairs show, drawing an average of nearly 2.5 million total viewers this past Sunday. However, the drew 479,000 adults 25-54, which is fewer than NBC’s Sunday morning politics offering.

