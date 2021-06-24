On Point for College Graduation Celebration

On Point for College Utica held a Graduation Celebration event for their latest 122 graduates from area and other colleges. On Point for College Utica empowers students from Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties to get into college, succeed in college at extremely high rates and get linked to good local jobs. On Point students are given laptops, school supplies, advisement, mentoring, support and a host of other benefits to level the playing field and empower their success. To enroll for free help, students simple need to contact the non-profit organization at 315 – 790-5588 or get further details online at onpointforcollege.org.