Former Live Nation Exec Dan Kemer Named Vice President of Programming At The Center for the Performing Arts

By Ian Courtney
celebrityaccess.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARMEL, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — The Center for the Performing Arts announced the hire of veteran concert professional Dan Kemer as its new Vice President of Programming. In his new role, Kemer will oversee booking and other programming operations for the Center’s three venues: the 1,600-seat Palladium concert hall, the 500-seat Tarkington proscenium theater and the black-box Studio Theater.

