Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Good Cookies citizenship

By jsrnephdoc
Tidbits
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, I was pounding away on my keyboard attending to emails, iMessages, and blog posts arrived during the night, when the active app on my 16 GByte MacBook Pro (Safari) refused to accept any more input. Of course, I had north of 16 apps open, but I couldn’t force responsiveness from Safari just by giving it more room. but, as I Command-Q’d my way to a more organized desktop, I uncovered a “here’s how we use Cookies” dialog from the developers of PDF PenPro, promising to let me use their explanation of their purpose to decide which ones I’d allow to be active.

talk.tidbits.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cookies#Startup#Imessages#Pdf Penpro#Mac#Docusign#Gdpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Tell When Apps Sneakily Access Your Camera or Microphone

As with previous Android versions, Google is making privacy one of the key areas of focus in Android 12. To that end, Google has introduced three big privacy features—a new privacy dashboard, an option to hide your precise location, and privacy indicators. In this article, we will discuss how you...
InternetThe Windows Club

How to create a Drop Cap in Google Docs

Drop Cap looks good. We see them in books and newspapers. If you have ever wondered about creating a drop cap in Google Docs, this guide is for you. The first letter of a document that looks big and covers 2 to 3 sentences is the drop cap we know. It looks larger than the rest of the alphabets in the sentence or paragraph and is usually in caps. Like Microsoft Word, Google Docs doesn’t have a feature to create drop caps. But with a few hacks, we can create them and make our documents look good. Let’s see how we can create a drop cap in Google Docs.
TechnologyThe Windows Club

How to disable built-In Password Manager in Chrome, Edge, Firefox browsers

Every browser we use asks to save username and password for easy logins in the future while we are logging in for an account. They store these usernames and passwords in their in-built manager. If you are finding it annoying or simply don’t want to use built-in password managers in the browser, this guide helps you disable it.
Computersxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to remove Chrome extensions

Most modern browsers, including Google Chrome, support extensions. These extensions add additional features to the browser or provide quick access to services. Installing too many extensions, however, can add bloat to the browser and make it slow. Chrome is already known for taking up a significant amount of system resources, so you wouldn’t want the extensions to further strain the system. So in this guide, we’ll tell you how you can easily remove Chrome extensions you don’t need.
Coding & Programmingopensource.com

What is XML?

XML is a hierarchical markup language. It uses opening and closing tags to define data. It's used to store and exchange data, and because of its extreme flexibility, it's used for everything from documentation to graphics. Here's a sample XML document:. >. >. >. >. >. Fedora>. >. 8>. >
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

The new Google Drive for Desktop app is available to download

A new desktop app for Google Drive is now available to download that unifies the separate Backup and Sync and Google Drive Filestream functions into a single app for both consumer and business users. The new Google Drive for Desktop app supports both Windows and MacOS operating systems. The Backup...
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

Best Comments Plugins for WordPress and WooCommerce

Are you looking to make your website more engaging by allowing visitors to leave comments?. Comments can turn your WordPress website into a lively community where users can interact through questions, discussions, advice sharing, and even videos and photos. Not only that, but comments are also the best source of feedback and fresh ideas that will help you improve your content, products, or services.
SoftwareEngadget

Google rolls out a new Drive desktop app for syncing files and photos

Google is streamlining how users backup and sync their files. The company is rolling out the new Drive for desktop app on Mac and Windows. Drive for desktop will replace the Backup and Sync app (which the Google Drive desktop app in 2018) as well as , which is for business users. Given that Google Workspace is now , it doesn't make a lot of sense to have separate sync methods.
TechnologyNeowin

Firefox 90.0

Firefox is a fast, full-featured Web browser. It offers great security, privacy, and protection against viruses, spyware, malware, and it can also easily block pop-up windows. The key features that have made Firefox so popular are the simple and effective UI, browser speed and strong security capabilities. Firefox has complete...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

How to share iPhone photos with Android devices

Photo sharing is a universal activity regardless of whether your mobile device follows the Apple or Android persuasion. But it sure doesn’t feel that way much of the time. In fact, it can be a challenge to share a simple photo or photoshoot cross-platform — complex, but not impossible. We show you how it’s done in iOS 14.6.
Technologyigeeksblog.com

Setapp review: A platter of assorted apps for Mac

Behind every successful multitasker and productivity champion is a set of apps that helps them with their tasks, organization, focus, finance, time management, and more. But finding, managing, and paying for all these apps can be a back-breaking task. Remarkably, Setapp brings all the apps you’ll need together at one place and one price.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is "Vanish Mode" on Facebook Messenger?

We've all sent messages through Facebook that we wish could just be wiped from the face of the earth. And now, that dream is a reality with vanish mode. You can send messages or pictures in Messenger without it coming back to haunt you. But what is vanish mode on...
InternetCNET

Facebook can track you across the web. Here's how to stop it

If you haven't been using the privacy feature Facebook introduced last year, now's the time to start. It's called Off-Facebook Activity and it lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the...
Computerstechviral.net

How to Change the Default Web Browser in Windows 11

A few weeks ago, Microsoft introduced its new operating system – Windows 11. Not only that, but Microsoft already released the first and the second preview build of Windows 11. To install the Windows 11 preview build, you first need to join the Windows Insider Program. Once joined, you will...
Cell PhonesForbes

Why You Should Stop Sending Texts From Your Android Messages App

Google has quietly updated its Android Messages platform this week, trying to plug a critical security gap for hundreds of millions of users. But, be warned, this isn’t all it seems. Google has rushed a half-completed product to market, just as the messenger battle has intensified. You should not be using this as your go-to—it’s time to switch.
Cell PhonesLifehacker

How to Finally Delete Duplicate iCloud Contacts

ICloud offers an easy and reliable way to sync your contacts across Apple devices, which is why it remains a popular choice. However, an iCloud bug sometimes leaves you with many—many—duplicate contacts. Something as simple as signing in and out of iCloud can cause a syncing issue that leaves you with thousands of duplicate entries in the address book, which nobody wants.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

How to print directly from Google Docs on any device

You can print from Google Docs on your computer or from the mobile app on Apple and Android devices. To print from the Google Docs mobile app, go to the "Share & export" page within the "More" menu. On a computer, you can print a Google Doc from the "File"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy