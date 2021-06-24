Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Pediatricians See Off-Season Spike In RSV Cases Among Kids

tpr.org
 18 days ago

There's another virus the CDC is warning Americans about - interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Now, for otherwise healthy adults, RSV is usually mild and just feels like a cold. But there's an increase in the number of cases among young children. And for infants, RSV can lead to more serious conditions - bronchitis and pneumonia. The thing is, a surge like this is unheard of during warmer months. RSV usually pops up in the fall, into the winter. Joining us to discuss what doctors are seeing, Dr. Sara Goza, a pediatrician in Georgia and former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

www.tpr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsv#Cdc#Pediatricians#On Children#Cdc#Americans#Rsv#Covid#Aap#Theory S#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthnny360.com

Mayo Q&A: COVID-19 vaccination and precautions

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am due to get my second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks. I understand this is an important step for me and my community, but I’m unsure what guidelines I should follow. Some of my friends are traveling, and they seem to have thrown all caution to the wind.
KidsFox News

What parents with unvaccinated kids need to know about the Delta variant

Gloria Kennett is eager to take a long-awaited beach vacation, but she is keeping a watchful eye on new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Ms. Kennett, a hotel executive in Chicago, is vaccinated, but her 9-month-old daughter isn't yet eligible. For now they're planning to go. But if they see a big surge in cases, they'll hold off. They're reassured that they can get a refund if they cancel.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts test positive for Covid, officials say

Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for Covid-19, according to state health officials.As of 12 June there had been 3,791 cases among more than 3.7m fully vaccinated people in the state, data from the Department of Public Health shows.That means that around one in 1,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts are still becoming infected despite getting their shots.“We’re learning that many of the breakthrough infections are asymptomatic or they’re very mild and brief in duration,” Boston University infectious diseases specialist Davidson Hamer told The Boston Herald.“The viral load is not very high. Breakthroughs are expected,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

What to Know: “Unprecedented Spike” of Summer RSV Cases

If you have a little one, you’ve probably heard of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). This contagious, potentially life-threatening illness is most common during fall, winter and the early part of the spring—usually. But this is no ordinary year. After the pandemic, there is a serious uptick in summertime cases in Dallas Fort Worth, unlike anything experts have seen.
Wake Forest, NCwfdd.org

Wake Forest Baptist Health Officials Warn of Spike In RSV, Croup Cases

Officials at Wake Forest Baptist Health are sounding alarms about an unusual spike in respiratory illnesses among children. Viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, and Croup are typically most common in the fall and winter. But Dr. Kimberly Montez, with Brenner Children’s Hospital, says cases are spiking now, partly due to the easing of COVID-19 related safety restrictions.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

As RSV cases climb, Houston clinical trial to test RSV vaccine

HOUSTON — Two shots injected one year apart could prevent RSV. Doctors are currently enrolling adults 60 years old and up for a clinical trial testing a new RSV vaccine. “Having an RSV vaccine would be groundbreaking, because scientists have been searching for a vaccine for RSV for over a decade now,” said Dr. Bonnie Colville, a family medicine physician and clinical research investigator with DM Clinical.
Texas StateKTRE

CDC WARNING: Southern states see spike in RSV cases, including Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RVS infections usually occur during the fall and winter seasons but by April 2020, RSV reports had decreased rapidly, the CDC says it’s likely due to COVID-19 safety measures.
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama daycares see increase in RSV cases

A common virus comes at an uncommon time across central Alabama. Daycares and pediatricians tell ABC 33/40 they’re are seeing more children with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus is normally seen during the winter months. RSV is highly contagious. Even centers continuing with mask requirements and strict sanitizing...
KidsThe News-Gazette

Coronavirus response | Carle pediatrician urges vaccinations for kids

CHAMPAIGN — As school physicals get underway for the fall, some parents remain on the fence about whether to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19. On one hand, kids who were infected with the virus — even if they had no symptoms — can be at risk for the rare and potentially dangerous multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19.
Public Healthokcfox.com

Summer COVID case spike

For months covid-19 cases have been on the decline in Oklahoma. But recently the state is seeing a small, early summer spike cases. The seven-day average of new cases spiked to 190 last Thursday after dipping below 100 earlier this month. Several hot spots of active cases have popped up...
Public HealthFast Company

Unvaccinated communities could see a spike in COVID cases this fall

Unvaccinated communities could see a spike in COVID-19 cases this fall as the delta variant makes its way through the U.S. Already, areas with lower percentages of vaccinated people are starting to see a rise in cases. Many Americans are asking themselves whether they should put their masks back on. (The answer is potentially yes.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy