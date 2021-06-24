Pediatricians See Off-Season Spike In RSV Cases Among Kids

There's another virus the CDC is warning Americans about - interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Now, for otherwise healthy adults, RSV is usually mild and just feels like a cold. But there's an increase in the number of cases among young children. And for infants, RSV can lead to more serious conditions - bronchitis and pneumonia. The thing is, a surge like this is unheard of during warmer months. RSV usually pops up in the fall, into the winter. Joining us to discuss what doctors are seeing, Dr. Sara Goza, a pediatrician in Georgia and former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.