Weekend roundup

Opens June 25. Anaheim … get ready! Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar is opening its fourth O.C. location at the Westin Anaheim Resort this Friday. Set to open daily for lunch and dinner, the new 7,000-square-foot restaurant, known for its award-winning tacos wrapped in crispy melted cheese, will not only serve the Anaheim community its well-loved elevated tacos (which you can mix and match), but also line-caught fresh ceviches and enchiladas. Unique to this location is a first-of-its-kind “mosaic” projection, created by designer Paul Basile of BASILE Studio, along an entire wall and octagonal booths. 1040 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714.294.0362. eatpuesto.com.