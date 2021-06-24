1502 Presidential Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

Truly turnkey home ready for you! Conveniently located 10 minutes from Richmond, this end unit gem with no one above you comes with access to a swimming pool, tennis court and a host of other convenient amenities. You immediately notice the NEW vinyl floor that extends from the kitchen to the downstairs half bath. Freshly painted kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and refrigerator and is open and functional; a washer and dryer round out the conveyed appliances. The large peninsula provides plenty of counter space and cabinet storage and separates the versatile eating space. Crown molding and stylish wood beams provide character to the livingroom with fresh paint on all of the walls and decorative trim. NEW carpet and fresh paint travel up the stairs and throughout the second level. The primary bedroom w/ en suite bath is freshly painted with large windows offering plenty of natural light and walk in closet. Second full bathroom freshly painted with NEW vanity support 2 more freshly painted bedrooms. NEW toilets in all bathrooms, NEW door fixtures, NEW vent covers and outlet covers have been replaced. LIke I said, all you have to do is turn the key. Welcome Home.