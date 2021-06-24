Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

1502 Presidential Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

Richmond.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruly turnkey home ready for you! Conveniently located 10 minutes from Richmond, this end unit gem with no one above you comes with access to a swimming pool, tennis court and a host of other convenient amenities. You immediately notice the NEW vinyl floor that extends from the kitchen to the downstairs half bath. Freshly painted kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and refrigerator and is open and functional; a washer and dryer round out the conveyed appliances. The large peninsula provides plenty of counter space and cabinet storage and separates the versatile eating space. Crown molding and stylish wood beams provide character to the livingroom with fresh paint on all of the walls and decorative trim. NEW carpet and fresh paint travel up the stairs and throughout the second level. The primary bedroom w/ en suite bath is freshly painted with large windows offering plenty of natural light and walk in closet. Second full bathroom freshly painted with NEW vanity support 2 more freshly painted bedrooms. NEW toilets in all bathrooms, NEW door fixtures, NEW vent covers and outlet covers have been replaced. LIke I said, all you have to do is turn the key. Welcome Home.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Richmond, VA
Business
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Paint#Swimming Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy