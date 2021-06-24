Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana Offering Free Virtual Career Counseling For 5,000 Hoosiers

By Justin Hicks
wfyi.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs thousands of Hoosiers still struggle with unemployment in the wake of COVID-19, the state is offering free online career counseling funded by the federal CARES Act. The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet and Ivy Tech are spending $1.2 million from their CARES Act allocation for up to 5,000 Hoosiers to receive virtual job counseling. Participants will have access to coaching via online video calls, phone calls, or texts and can receive help for up to four months. State officials hope the counseling will guide displaced workers to training in a new career path or provide career advancement for those still employed.

