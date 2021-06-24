7431 Maclachlan Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23838

This one’s a dream! Custom built by Finer Homes and perfect for multi-generational living. From the built-in ELEVATOR to dual first-floor home offices to a large kitchen with two islands, it’s easy to imagine everyone gathering here. Charming southern wrap-around porch and large entertaining deck provide ample outdoor living space. Set on 2+ tree-lined acres, there’s plenty of room to play and explore. Transoms, French doors, trimwork, arched doorways and other details set this home’s interior apart; hardwoods continue through the first level and up the staircase. Chef’s kitchen features granite counter-tops, gas cooking, double ovens, under-cabinet task lighting and custom backsplash. Million-dollar primary bedroom suite comes complete with sitting area & wet bar, gorgeous bathroom with heated tile flooring (in the SHOWER too!), raised cabinetry w/custom mirrors, multi-head shower system and amazing walk-in closet. Each of the other bedrooms has an attached private or shared bath and plenty of closet storage. Third floor can be recreation space or a private bedroom suite – it has direct elevator access and a full bath with shower. Walk-in storage, 3+ car garage & much more!