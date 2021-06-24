Cancel
House Rent

Rental assistance not helping most landlords, group says

By Greg Bishop
thecentersquare.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – There are a few more weeks for landlords and their tenants in Illinois who haven’t paid rent because of the eviction moratorium to apply for some of more than $1.5 billion in rental assistance, but not every situation is eligible. The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced...

