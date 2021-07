The New York Islanders lost Game 7 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, losing the Eastern Conference Final series and coming up short of the Stanley Cup Final. The series itself was one that showed how close the Islanders are to the Stanley Cup, with a complete roster that forced the defending champions to a seven-game series. Unfortunately, they couldn’t beat the Lightning in the end, even with many games low-scoring and defensive games. This was a series that the better team won. The defending Stanley Cup champs found the right matchups, and they controlled the series and will play in the Stanley Cup Final as a result.