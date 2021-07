It was only as England’s two buses departed the Stadio Olimpico at around 12.45am on Sunday morning that Gareth Southgate got to scroll through the many, many messages of congratulations on his phone. The majority naturally received a lot of gratitude in response, but also the same three words back.“On to Wednesday.”The mood was that bit different from England’s last quarter-final victory, against Sweden in the 2018 World Cup. There was satisfaction and celebration in Rome, yes, but it was no great sensation. No one was describing it as an unbelievable feeling this time.If there is still a big...