Soderbergh, Cheadle return to Detroit in 'No Sudden Move'

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Herald-Palladium
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, Steven Soderbergh has shot two feature films, released a pair of movies, written a sequel to his first film (1989's “Sex, Lies and Videotape”), re-edited some of his older movies (mostly for fun) and co-produced the Academy Awards. It's an amount of accomplishment...

Related
Detroit, MICharlotteObserver.com

Heist movie ‘No Sudden Move’ makes sure Detroit’s history not stolen

DETROIT — When it was decided that "No Sudden Move" would be a Detroit story, screenwriter Ed Solomon wanted to make sure it was truly a Detroit story. Initially the movie was discussed as a cross-country heist film, wrapping up in the Motor City. But as Solomon and director Steven Soderbergh talked it out — the pair previously teamed on the six-part 2018 HBO series "Mosaic" — Detroit's role in the film grew bigger and more significant, until it ultimately became the setting of the 1950s-era caper.
Detroit, MIKansas City Star

Detroit actor Javon Anderson makes splash in ‘No Sudden Move’

DETROIT — In his first major role on screen, Javon Anderson goes toe-to-toe with Don Cheadle. Not bad for the Hollywood debut from the native Southwest Detroiter. "It was a life achievement moment, to say the least," says Anderson, who plays small-time crook Lonnie in the Detroit-set "No Sudden Move."
MoviesPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'No Sudden Move' Intrigues With Double-Crosses, Dirty Dealings In 1950s Detroit

Eight years ago, Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement from feature filmmaking. Happily for us, it turned out to be short-lived. Since 2017 he's been on a tear, cranking out one or two new movies a year, among them the brilliant NASCAR heist thriller Logan Lucky, the sharp sports-agency drama High Flying Bird and The Laundromat, an irreverent look at financial fraud in the 21st century. What connects these movies is how attuned they are to matters of class and money in a way that's still pretty rare in Hollywood.
MoviesDecider

‘No Sudden Move’ Ends With A Surprise Cameo From a Steven Soderbergh Favorite

Warning: This article contains major No Sudden Move spoilers. Seriously, save this one to read until after you’ve seen the movie!. No Sudden Move—a new period crime drama from director Steven Soderbergh that opened in theaters and on HBO Max today—has a very impressive cast. Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro star as small-time criminals; David Harbour and Amy Seimetz star as the middle-class family who get caught up in their scheme; Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, and Bill Duke star as various mob bosses in the city; and Jon Hamm stars as the detective battling organized crime.
MoviesRoger Ebert

No Sudden Move

Steven Soderbergh returns to HBO Max this week with a phenomenal genre exercise, an old-fashioned film with one of the sharpest ensembles he’s ever assembled (which is really saying something). Once again, he is interrogating power structures—a theme of films like “High Flying Bird,” “Traffic,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” and so many other greats—embedding sharp social commentary in a story of men with ulterior motives, in which only the truly corrupt come out on top. Soderbergh has always been an incredibly economic filmmaker—there’s no fat on his best movies and no unnecessary cuts or diversions—and this is one of his tightest films, a steel drum of betrayals and twists. For some reason, it feels like the director of modern classics like “Out of Sight” and “The Limey” is still underrated in some circles—take the fact that this film, which would look amazing on the big screen, will primarily be watched on tablets—but history will recognize him as one of the best of his generation, and “No Sudden Move” is just further proof.
MoviesKENS 5

‘No Sudden Move’ Review: Steven Soderbergh reasserts himself as master of the caper

Does anyone today make movies as effortlessly cool as Steven Soderbergh?. It’s a different question, mind you, than to ask if anyone today were making cooler movies than Steven Soderbergh. One person’s twisty crime caper could be another’s naptime. But when Don Cheadle, his Marvel armor exchanged for a lower-rung mobster’s gruff swagger, strides at dawn through a 1950s Detroit in decline backed by a suspenseful-sexy score as carnivalesque font teases an infinitely delectable cast to open “No Sudden Move”, you sit a little straighter. You look a little closer. You focus your attention a little tighter so minor details suddenly sound louder—footfalls seem heavier, voices rumble in a deeper tenor.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit-set heist film ‘No Sudden Move’ now streaming on HBO Max

A new film set in 1950s Detroit, starring Don Cheadle and Jon Hamm, is now streaming on HBO Max. “No Sudden Move,” from director Steven Soderbergh, follows “a group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: HBO Max’s ‘No Sudden Move’ has the art of the steal and lure of a Soderbergh heist movie

Steven Soderbergh has been here before. His latest project, the sleek, zigzaggy crime story “No Sudden Move” currently streaming on HBO Max, was shot and takes place in Detroit, where much of Soderbergh’s terrific 1998 “Out of Sight” unfolds. “Here” also means the heist genre. Soderbergh has prowled its streets many times. Among Soderbergh’s most commercial projects are the 2001 “Ocean’s 11” ...
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Press

Star reflects on Detroit history while filming ‘No Sudden Move’

Detroit is as much of a character as any in the new crime thriller “No Sudden Move.”. “Initially, we were gonna do a much bigger movie that took place all around the country and end it in Detroit,” says screenwriter Ed Solomon. “It was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it all in Detroit.’ I cannot tell you how much I love this city. I love everything about this city. I love being a small part of it because of this movie; it actually makes me feel closer to it than I actually am.”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Soderbergh To Produce “Vandal” Remake

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will executive produce a feature-length adaptation of Eddie Alcazar’s short film “The Vandal”. A blend of stop-motion animation and live-action, the story is set in a world akin to mid-20th century America. “Predator” and “No Sudden Move” star Bill Duke plays Harold, a man whose tormented search for peace from traumatic loss results in an unexpectedly destructive awakening after he undergoes a lobotomy.
MoviesThe News-Gazette

The Screening Room | Soderbergh rewards viewers' patience with 'No Sudden Move'

Chuck Koplinski is The News-Gazette's film critic. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com and you can follow him on Twitter (@ckoplinski). Once theaters were closed down by the COVID-19 pandemic and Warner Bros. announced that its slate of theatrical releases would premiere on HBO Max instead, I feared that when the movie houses reopened, they would show nothing but big-budget spectaculars, with smaller films being regulated to a streaming release.
MoviesPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Back in Cannes, Sean Penn directs again, with daughter Dylan

CANNES, France — (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury. But his last visit was rocky. Penn's film, 2016's "The Last Face," flopped with critics in way that would make some filmmakers gun shy about returning.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Ocean's Star Don Cheadle on Soderbergh's Desire for Another Sequel

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since 2001's Ocean's Eleven that brought an all-star cast of personalities for an epic heist. A remake of the 1960 Frank Sinatra classic that also featured his famed Rat Pack, the 2001 Steven Soderbergh-directed film that starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Elliot Gould, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, and an uncredited Don Cheadle as Basher Tarr, the team's demolitions expert. While promoting his upcoming role in No Sudden Move, Cheadle, who returned for Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007), spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the director's interest in revisiting the franchise.

