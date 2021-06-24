Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nasdaq and S&P 500 end at record highs; Dow rallies

By Devik Jain Noel Randewich
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

June 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, with the Dow also jumping after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

With massive fiscal stimulus helped the U.S. economy grow at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, investors have been banking on an infrastructure agreement that could steer the next leg of the recovery for the world's largest economy and fuel more stock gains. read more

Construction and mining equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT.N) and aerospace firm Boeing (BA.N) jumped, helping lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

"In the short term, I think there will be some 'buy the rumor and sell the news' in materials and industrials, but as we start to see more details come out about how the money will be spent, I think we will get a continued benefit," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York.

Fueling the S&P 500's gains more than any other stock, Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) rose after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, adding that Tesla shareholders could get preference in investing. read more

Mega-caps PayPal (PYPL.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) gained, and were also among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday, but were still higher than the 380,000 that economists had forecast. read more

The Commerce Department said the economy grew at a 6.4% rate last quarter, unrevised from the estimate published in May.

So far this month, the S&P 500 growth index (.IGX) has climbed almost 4%, outperforming the value index's (.IVX) 2% drop.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.95% to end at 34,196.49 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.58% to 4,266.37.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) climbed 0.67% to 14,367.50.

The S&P 500 technology (.SPLRCT), healthcare (.SPXHC) and communication services (.SPLRCL) sector indexes hit record highs.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) hit a record high after the drugmaker said it would apply for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's accelerated approval for its experimental Alzheimer's drug this year. read more

In response, Biogen Inc (BIIB.O), which received a controversial approval for its Alzheimer's drug aducanumab earlier this month, tumbled.

MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) rose after Deutsche Bank upgraded the casino operator's stock to "buy" from "hold."

Accenture Plc (ACN.N) gained after the IT consulting firm raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Tesla Inc#Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Senate#Caterpillar#Boeing#Indexiq#Spacex#Starlink#Mega#Facebook Inc#The Labor Department#The Commerce Department#Igx#Ivx#Dji#Ixic#Splrct#Spxhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stockskfgo.com

Dow, S&P futures edge lower as focus turns to earnings, economic data

(Reuters) – Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes edged lower on Monday after Wall Street rallied to new peaks in the previous session, with investors awaiting the start of the second-quarter earning season and a batch of economic data. The three major U.S. stock indexes notched record...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead of Bank Earnings

U.S. stock futures were mostly flat on Monday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to almost 35,000 ahead of the second-quarter earnings season for banks, which kick off Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 10 points, or 0.03%. The S&P 500 futures fell 0.06% and the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Down

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 450 points on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) and VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX). Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.36%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Financials , Consumer Goods and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.35%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.21%.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mostly higher as investors await Q2 earnings

Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early on Monday after seeing out last week at fresh record highs. As of 1535 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.34% at 34,987.88, while the S&P 500 was 0.25% firmer at 4,380.30 and the Nasdaq Composite was flat at 14,701.32. The...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit New Highs; Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Rise Ahead Of Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher in today's market after shaking off losses from the opening bell. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also closed higher after moving off intraday lows. The Nasdaq composite turned positive later in the day and lagged the major indexes in terms of gains. All three indexes notched a new intraday or closing all-time high.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Lam Research Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

Major U.S. indices managed to all finish with record closing highs Monday as investors continue to weigh last week’s sell-off over concerns, contemplating if the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.39% to $362.42. The SPDR Dow Jones...
StocksWTOP

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major stock indexes notched more record highs on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. A handful of other big companies also report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.
New York City, NYraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise as Dow finishes just shy of 35,000-point perch

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. equities advanced on Monday with the 30-stock index ending just shy of the 35,000-point threshold, as investors awaited earnings reports and economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 34,996.18. The S&P 500 added 15.08 points, or...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 145 Pts Lower as Covid-19 Surge Tempers Earnings Optimism

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening largely lower Monday ahead of the start of the new quarterly reporting season, with key inflation data and testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell also due. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 145 points, or 0.4%,...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As oil prices fall, Wall Street stocks close at all-time highs.

As oil prices fall, Wall Street stocks close at all-time highs. As investors awaited corporate reports and economic data later this week, global markets surged Monday, with Wall Street setting new highs. All three major US indices finished at all-time highs, indicating that optimism about the economy has outweighed concerns...
StocksPosted by
UPI News

Dow Jones rises to near 35,000; S&P and Nasdaq hit intraday highs

July 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed near 35,000 as some big-name stocks turned in strong performances ahead of second quarter earnings reports. The blue-chip index gained 126.02 points, or 0.36%, to 34,996.18 at the end of trading, while the S&P 500 gained 0.35% and the Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.21% as both indexes hit intraday highs.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Utilities, real estate shares nudge European stocks higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 12 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Monday as investors sought safety in defensive sectors such as utilities and real estate on lingering worries that the spread of new coronavirus variants was hampering a global economic recovery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy