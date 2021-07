When you have the ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACV portable monitor, you’ll be able to take two monitors with you wherever you go. Thus 15.6-inch Full HD display has an integrated kickstand as well as a slim form factor. Furthermore, this portable monitor has a tripod hole embedded into it. This lets you stand it upright with a tripod if you prefer that to the kickstand. It easily plugs right into your laptop, and it has a hybrid signal solution that allows it to work with two types of connections. You can use the USB Type-C port or the USB 3.0 Type-A port. Finally, treated with a special antibacterial finish, it helps limit the spread of bacteria. Get work done wherever you want to go with this slim secondary display.