2020 was a doozy of a year to say the least! As 2021 continues to transition us out of the global pandemic called COVID-19 thanks to global public health efforts, we are often left with questions about the lingering health effects of COVID-19. While common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath, cough, and fatigue can pose serious challenges, I have gotten more questions about loss of smell and taste than about the former mentioned symptoms. There's something about the loss of these sensory perceptions that can throw people off psychologically.