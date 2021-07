During HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special, the cast of the beloved sitcom got together to reflect on their time on the popular series, reminiscing about tons of fun and hilarious memories. However, Matthew Perry dropped a pretty big bombshell in revealing that throughout his time as Chandler Bing for the NBC series’ 10 seasons, he felt more-extreme-then-normal pressure to get a big rise out of the studio audience with his performances. Following up on her shocked reaction during the special, Jennifer Aniston recently spoke out about her costar’s struggles.