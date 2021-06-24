Hot Fun In The Summertime On Soulsations
It’s “Hot Fun in The Summertime!” We have a timely DoubleTake by the legendary Sly and the Family Stone and a cover by saxophonist Dave Koz featuring Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair and Richard Elliot. Also hear a brand new funky and inspirational release by Derrick “Doc” Pearson. Gospel giant Donnie McClurkin talks about recording a remake of the ‘70s classic “Ooh Child.” Plus, we’ll hear Charlie Wilson, Rahsaan Patterson, and thought-provoking music from Mr. Marvin Gaye as we celebrate the 50th year anniversary of his classic release What’s Going On.www.kmuw.org