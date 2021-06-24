Hot Fun In The Summertime On Soulsations

Valerie June that kind of singer-songwriter, the type that no one seems able to nail down but everyone agrees has something special. First, there’s that voice, which— depending on the critic trying to twist together the most on-point adjectives—might be nasal or feline or otherworldly or just plain soulful. She’s been compared to everyone from Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald to Aretha Franklin to Memphis Minnie and, honestly, sounds nothing like any of them. Then there’s her music: Given her rural Tennessee roots, June might be offering up some kind of ethereal new wrinkle on Appalachian-country-bluegrass-soul, or maybe she’s left all of that so far behind that she’s now into an even more indescribable hybrid psychedelic-hippie-folk-blues thing.