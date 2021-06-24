Cancel
Wildlife

A New Study Suggests Dinosaurs Might Not Have Been As Cold-Blooded As We Thought

ktep.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDinosaurs are often depicted as large beasts roaming through tropical forests or across hot deserts — and the humid jungle of Jurassic Park may have gone a long way to solidify those images. But a study out today in the journal Current Biology contradicts those ideas. It suggests that these...

www.ktep.org
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Dinosaurs were declining before the asteroid impact, according to a new study

Everyone knows that a massive asteroid impact with the Earth was ultimately responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs. A new study was recently published by an international team of scientists, including researchers from the University of Bristol, that shows dinosaurs were in decline for as much as 2 million years before the asteroid impact. Researcher Fabian Condamine says that the researchers looked at the six most abundant dinosaur families during the Cretaceous ranging from 150 to 66 million years ago.
WildlifeCosmos

Dinosaur dung is the new amber

Palaeontologists have found a 230-million-year-old beetle species, with legs and antennae intact, preserved within fossilised dinosaur poo. The discovery, published in the journal Current Biology, opens up the possibility that fossilised dinosaur droppings – known as coprolites – could be a rich new source of information about ancient insects otherwise inaccessible to science.
WildlifeScience Daily

Global climate dynamics drove the decline of mastodonts and elephants, new study suggests

Elephants and their forebears were pushed into wipeout by waves of extreme global environmental change, rather than overhunting by early humans, according to new research. The study, published today in Nature Ecology & Evolution, challenges claims that early human hunters slaughtered prehistoric elephants, mammoths and mastodonts to extinction over millennia. Instead, its findings indicate the extinction of the last mammoths and mastodonts at the end of the last Ice Age marked the end of progressive climate-driven global decline among elephants over millions of years.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Early experiences have larger effect on mood than more recent ones, study suggests

New insight on how our experiences during a task or interaction shape our current mood has been published today in the open-access eLife journal. The study suggests that early experiences may have a larger effect on our mood than more recent events. These findings hold implications for the timing of events in experimental or clinical settings, and suggest new directions for mood interventions tailored to individual patients.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Study Suggests That the Dinosaurs Were Likely Doomed Before the Asteroid Struck

Dinosaurs were experiencing a crisis even before the asteroid hit, as extinctions outpaced the birth of new species, a situation that made them vulnerable to extinction, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed the evolutionary patterns of six core dinosaur groups, discovering that both herbivorous and carnivorous species were in...
Accidentscoolhunting.com

New Evidence Suggests Neanderthals Might Have Made Art

It’s a long-held belief that Neanderthals (archaic humans who existed some 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago) were “unable to express symbolism through art,” but a group of researchers have just found what they believe is art that dates back 51,000 years ago. The object—found in Germany’s “Unicorn Cave”—is a prehistoric deer’s toe bone that has lines carved into it. The purpose or meaning is unclear, as it’s (so far) a unique finding. Researchers believe the carving could represent a woman, landscape, or any number of things. The study’s co-author Thomas Terberger says, “It’s clearly a decoration with a kind of symbolic character…You might even call it the initial start of art, something which was not done by accident, but with a clear plan in mind.” Read more, and see a rendering of the bone, at The Week.
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Radioactive wild boars have been mating with pigs in the nuclear wasteland of Fukushima, resulting in an unusual new hybrid species, study finds

Japan's catastrophic Fukushima disaster in 2011 has resulted in a unique species of boar-pig, a new study reveals. Researchers investigating the effects of the nuclear disaster on animals in the area report that radiation has had no adverse effects on their genetics. However, wild boars (Sus scrofa leucomystax) have proliferated...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Atlantic

Doctors Might Have Been Focusing on the Wrong Asthma Triggers

Nicole Lawson spent the beginning of the pandemic incredibly worried about her daughter, who has asthma. Five-year-old Scarlett’s asthma attacks were already landing her in the ER or urgent care every few months. Now a scary new virus was spreading. Respiratory viruses are known triggers of asthma attacks, and doctors also feared at the time that asthma itself could lead to more severe coronavirus infections. So Lawson’s family in Ohio hunkered down quickly and masked up often to keep Scarlett healthy.
AstronomyElko Daily Free Press

Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Drifting rogue planets could endanger earth

Interesting evidence has been obtained lately for a mysterious population of “rogue” or “free-floating” planets that wander alone in deep space, unbound to any host star. Just last week, four new drifters have been discovered with masses similar to Earth. The study, led by Iain McDonald of the University of Manchester, was published in the latest issue of Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and used information obtained from NASA’s Kepler Telescope.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bryce Gruber

Massive Seven-Inch Insect Found Throughout New York

If you hate bugs, it's time to look away. Residents of New York and New Jersey may be horrified to learn that a massive, seven-inch bug considers this region home and is in especially plentiful supply this season. That's what happened to Hudson Valley, New York resident Heather Nichols when she found a massive, if not totally confusing, species of fly lounging on her patio table last week.
ScienceUpworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...

