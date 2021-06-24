Council Adopts Trail Crossing Study Findings

The City Council recently adopted the final findings of a study it commissioned in October of 2020 on behalf of the multiple involved agencies. The study was ordered to review potential enhancements to the Dakota Trail crossing at Shoreline Drive (County 15). This study and its final recommendations have been coordinated with Three Rivers Park district and sent to Hennepin County for their review and consideration. Among the several options proposed over the recent multi-agency discussions; the study recommends crosswalk realignments, an overhead RRFB annunciation and traffic control, and modest reconfiguration of the turn lanes at the current (generally) crossing location at the CSAH 15 intersection with Auditors Road.