Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes

NPR
 18 days ago

A new era in college sports begins next week. At least six states will put into effect laws that allow college athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content. That has been prohibited under NCAA rules, but now the organization realizes that it has to reform, especially after Monday's Supreme Court decision, which further weakened the NCAA's notion of amateurism in college sports. Here's NPR's Tom Goldman.

www.npr.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#College Football#A New Era#Hbo#Nil#Hillmon#Inflcr#Npr News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
Tallahassee, FLTomahawk Nation

Name, Image, and Likeness ushers in new era of collegiate athletics

At the proverbial minute to midnight yesterday the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to approve an interim Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, which means collegiate student-athletes in all 50 states will be able to monetize their NIL without breaking NCAA rules and risking their eligibility. The news...
Baltimore County, MDwypr.org

A New Independence Day For College Athletes?

Though the calendar points to next Sunday as Independence Day, history may mark July 1 as a new date of freedom. As of this Thursday, American collegiate athletes will be free to do what every other young person, college student or otherwise, has always been able to do. They’ll be...
College SportsPress Democrat

Nevius: It’s a fascinating new world for college athletes

You’ve probably heard about the change in college sports that has upset the athletic apple cart. As of July 1, college athletes are able to market their “name, likeness and image” (NIL). They can sign shoe deals, appear in commercials and hold paid autograph sessions. And that’s just the start...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Local college athletes cashing in on new NCAA policy

MINNEAPOLIS — You can call it a game changer in the world of college sports with the NCAA approving an interim policy allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images, and likeness or NIL. Giving athletes like Terrance Kamara, a former Minneapolis North football player and current running back...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

New era begins for college athletes on Thursday

Dayton, Wright State ADs see name, image, likeness rights for athletes as a good thing. College athletes across Ohio and around the country will wake up in a new world Thursday — one in which they can profit off the use of their names, images and likenesses. Long limited by...
NFLNPR

A New Era Dawns In College Sports, As The NCAA Scrambles To Keep Up

A new era in college sports begins this week. Following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness — known by its abbreviation "NIL" — at least seven states will put into effect NIL laws, on Thursday. The laws allow athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content.
College Sportsfastphillysports.com

NCAA CRACKS: PAYING COLLEGE ATHLETES RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER!

In what is the first crack in the wall of the NCAA, its Division I Council has recommended the end of its long-held amateurism rules regarding name, image and likeness rights, a seismic shift in long-standing policies that prohibited college athletes from benefiting financially from their talents and fame. The...
College SportsCBS Sports

NCAA ushering in the NIL era marks the beginning of the end for college athletes being treated unfairly

The announcement came Wednesday, mid-afternoon, roughly nine hours before college athletics changed significantly. Jordan Bohannon, a sixth-year basketball player at Iowa, let it be known that he would be signing autographs at a local fireworks stand on the first day in history that NCAA student-athletes are legally allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness. He got paid to be there.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego State prepares for advent of NIL era in college athletics

Endorse a local dealership in return for use of a new car?. Appear in television ads shilling for an air conditioning or home improvement or pest control company?. It’s all possible for college athletes beginning Thursday if a proposed NCAA policy change is rubber stamped by the Division I Board of Directors, and in some states even if it isn’t. Once a distant image on the horizon, the brave, new world of college athletes capitalizing on their name, image and likeness — NIL, for short — is upon us.
Los Angeles, CAThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Global: A Move Toward Paying College Athletes Could Leave International Students Behind

Insights drawn weekly from Karin Fischer’s global-education newsletter, latitude(s). Subscribe here. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that the NCAA could not block certain education-related payments to college athletes. And on Thursday, laws will take effect in a half-dozen states that will allow college athletes to earn money from endorsement deals, autographs, and appearances.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Rutgers launches new program to help student-athletes navigate NIL

Rutgers has launched a new program to help educate student-athletes on the new name, image and likeness opportunities that are coming to college athletics. The school announced the move on Wednesday morning. Rutgers is launching “R Edge,” an educational platform that is powered by Opendorse Ready. It will allow Scarlet...
College SportsPosted by
Forbes

7 Best Practices For College Athletics Departments In The Era Of Name, Image And Likeness Rights

After many years of college athletes being denied the opportunity to share in the revenues of the NCAA’s $13 billion enterprise, a new era begins today: College athletes will be able to make money by licensing the rights to their own names, images, and likenesses. This day was a long time coming in light of legal realities. Yet many NCAA member schools are still woefully unprepared. Here are seven suggestions for best practices for how athletic departments should proceed in this new area.
College SportsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Martin Center Column Explores Paying College Athletes

David Ridpath writes for the Martin Center about evolving rules surrounding payment of college athletes. College athletes’ rights, including their economic rights, have long been denied. American college sports have existed under an antiquated and oft-changing definition of amateurism that requires athletes to forfeit any pay for their efforts on the field or court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy