Navigating A New (Paying) Era For College Athletes

Endorse a local dealership in return for use of a new car?. Appear in television ads shilling for an air conditioning or home improvement or pest control company?. It’s all possible for college athletes beginning Thursday if a proposed NCAA policy change is rubber stamped by the Division I Board of Directors, and in some states even if it isn’t. Once a distant image on the horizon, the brave, new world of college athletes capitalizing on their name, image and likeness — NIL, for short — is upon us.