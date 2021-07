Video streaming pioneer Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was flying high through 2020 and early 2021. Shares absolutely caught fire as video streaming got a massive pandemic boost. Between March 2020 and mid-February of this year, ROKU stock posted a gain of 514%. After peaking at an all-time high close of $469.70 on Feb. 16, ROKU shares went into a slump. The stock has rallied several times since but remains volatile and currently trades in the $431 range. One of the knocks that some investors have against Roku is its declining hardware business.