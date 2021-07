At the risk of being labeled the Fourth of July Grinch, I am suggesting, no urging, the managers of the parade and the Chief of Police this year, for once, arrange to end the repeated stops, starts, and gaps all morning that make viewing, and I am sure participating, agonizing. A beautiful event is chopped up and minimized. Wandering pedestrians and bikes move willy nilly into the empty street. The announcers run out of stuff to say. All very bush league.