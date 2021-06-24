Gov. Beshear announces $2.5 million in railroad improvement awards
FRANKFORT, KY– On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced six railroad companies would receive grants to help fund railroad improvements in Kentucky. The Governor's Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s collaborated to form the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement (KRCI) Program. The program will fund 80% of the total project costs to maintain and improve rail crossings in 10 Kentucky counties. The award recipients will provide a 20% match.www.wpsdlocal6.com
