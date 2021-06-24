Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

Gov. Beshear announces $2.5 million in railroad improvement awards

By Evan Beebe
wpsdlocal6.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, KY– On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced six railroad companies would receive grants to help fund railroad improvements in Kentucky. The Governor's Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s collaborated to form the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement (KRCI) Program. The program will fund 80% of the total project costs to maintain and improve rail crossings in 10 Kentucky counties. The award recipients will provide a 20% match.

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Fredonia, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Paducah, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Gov#The Governor S Office#Norfolk Southern#Csx#Rj Corman Railroad Group#Kentucky Railway Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy