Amazon is giving away six free games to Prime subscribers

COG Considers: Have LTEs Become Archaic Practices?. So many video games, so little time. Such is the life of a gamer. Many of us jump from game to game; we play, we beat it, we move on. Sometimes we come back. A few months ago, I beat Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Now that the game has DLC, I’ll be going back to beat it. I did the same thing with Borderlands 3, when each DLC came out. Unfortunately, even though we go back to games every few months, there are still things we miss out on. See, there are these pesky things called Seasonal Events and Limited Time Events. Even though these events seem to happen all the time, unless you are constantly playing, you are bound to miss out on what they have to offer. Can’t we just… keep them forever?