On the biggest barbecuing day of the year, the fireworks in the sky will be matched by those produced when food meets fire and smoke on the grill. A 2017 survey by the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association found July 4 to be the biggest grilling day of the year, followed by Memorial Day and Labor Day. The survey also found that 72% of the consumers who responded to its survey said flavor was the reason they used a grill.