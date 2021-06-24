DFAT secretary's proudest achievement: Diversity
As one of her last duties as head of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Frances Adamson addressed the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday to discuss her career as a diplomat and being the first female head of DFAT. Her greatest achievement in the role? Overseeing and supporting the improvement of diversity in the organization, especially the support for new female leaders that rose through the ranks in her time at the top.www.devex.com
