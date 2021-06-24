Cancel
Australia

DFAT secretary's proudest achievement: Diversity

By Lisa Cornish
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of her last duties as head of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Frances Adamson addressed the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday to discuss her career as a diplomat and being the first female head of DFAT. Her greatest achievement in the role? Overseeing and supporting the improvement of diversity in the organization, especially the support for new female leaders that rose through the ranks in her time at the top.

Frances Adamson
#Dfat#The National Press Club
Australia
