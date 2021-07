MUSCATINE — With changes in the car industry coming every year, it is hard to imagine the changes the Krieger Auto Group has gone through since its opening in 1956. On Tuesday, June 29, the auto group celebrated the 65th anniversary of its opening in Muscatine. Since 1956, the Krieger family has served Muscatine and the surrounding areas. Currently the group has three lots — two in Muscatine and one in DeWitt. The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry honored the long-standing business with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that included four generations that have made up the Krieger Auto legacy.