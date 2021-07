California’s largest wildfire of the year exploded in size over the weekend, growing to 86,000 acres as firefighters worked through triple-digit temperatures. The Beckwourth Complex Fire, a combination of two fires caused by lightning more than a week ago, continues to burn in the northwest counties of Plumas and Lassen — just north of Lake Tahoe and near the border with Nevada. The blaze grew by a third Sunday, forcing residents in several California and Nevada communities to evacuate their homes.