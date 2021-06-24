Fromm Neighborhood Retail Roundtable Now Available For On-Demand Viewing

It's so disappointing when you make a satisfying grocery trip, only to find days later at home that a food you bought is moldy, overripe, or has otherwise gone bad. Unfortunately, a group of Costco customers are sharing that they experienced just that, except their discovery is especially dismaying: When one Costco member shared this weekend that a member of their family has twice become "infested" with bugs from a particular Costco product, others weighed in with their own experiences. We've got the details.