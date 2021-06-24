Fromm Neighborhood Retail Roundtable Now Available For On-Demand Viewing
Fromm Family Foods made its recent virtual neighborhood retail roundtable discussion available for viewing on-demand. The Pet Forward: Neighborhood Retail Roundtable, which took place on June 16, is the first in a series of virtual thought leadership events the company is hosting to promote community and provide support to the independent pet segment. Presented with IndiePet.org and moderated by Mark Kalaygian, publishing director and editor in chief of Pet Business magazine, the roundtable focused on the challenges the industry has faced during the pandemic, key lessons learned, and how retailers, manufacturers and the entire industry can move forward as the country opens back up.www.petbusiness.com