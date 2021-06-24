Cancel
Fromm Neighborhood Retail Roundtable Now Available For On-Demand Viewing

By Pet Business Staff
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFromm Family Foods made its recent virtual neighborhood retail roundtable discussion available for viewing on-demand. The Pet Forward: Neighborhood Retail Roundtable, which took place on June 16, is the first in a series of virtual thought leadership events the company is hosting to promote community and provide support to the independent pet segment. Presented with IndiePet.org and moderated by Mark Kalaygian, publishing director and editor in chief of Pet Business magazine, the roundtable focused on the challenges the industry has faced during the pandemic, key lessons learned, and how retailers, manufacturers and the entire industry can move forward as the country opens back up.

Pet Servicespetbusiness

Natural Balance Advances Feed With Confidence Program

The veteran pet industry leadership team at Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. has hired two accomplished professionals in key pet food safety, quality assurance and customer care roles to enhance and grow its long-standing, robust programs to promote the health and well-being of the dogs and cats that consume the company’s foods.
Petspetbusiness

Benebone Welcomes Director of Operations

Benebone has appointed John Bengtson as director of operations. Bengtson has held similar positions at Zukes, Treats Unleashed and The North Face, and holds an MBA in Logistics & Supply Chain. He will play a key role in building Benebone's international supply chain, including the recently established European headquarters, and is passionate about driving innovation and sustainability throughout the organization.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Stop & Shop Is 1st Food Retailer to Join Roundtable on Obesity Solutions

Stop & Shop has become the first grocery retailer to join the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine’s Roundtable on Obesity Solutions, working alongside experts from fields such as public policy, health, medicine and education to develop sustainable system-wide solutions to combat the obesity epidemic. “More than 40% of...
Grocery & Supermaketnewmilfordspectrum.com

Walmart Pass, the new home delivery service of the retail chain, is now available in Mexico

Walmart Pass is a membership system that will allow you to order free of charge at the supermarket. Without the membership, the shipping price they currently charge is 39 pesos. With Walmart Pass , you can choose a monthly plan of 49 pesos or an annual plan of 499 in which you save 15% compared to the other. Customers who pay for the membership can makeunlimited orders , applicable only for purchases greater than 499 pesos.
Retailshop-eat-surf.com

The Realities of Core Retail at a Time of Huge Demand

Wavelines Surf Snow Skate Owner Tim Kirkpatrick gives us the best description yet of how supply chain and shipping challenges impact his daily work life. Plus, what brands and categories are working, how big brands keep their real estate in his store even when they underperform, and why he’s bullish about the next few years.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Stylumia Talks Trend Dynamics, Growth of Demand Sensing in Retail

Demand sensing has become a panacea to inventory woes — and companies such as Stylumia offer niche consumer data that brands need to address said retail challenges all across the spectrum, inclusive of mapping new product introductions, pricing and discount movement, market positioning and analysis of consumer buying behavior through its technology.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Trends, Estimates and Forecast Report to 2026 | IBM, MICRO FOCUS, MICROSOFT

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Equipment Rental Software Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: EZRentOut, Rentman BV

Los Angeles, United States, North America including Q1-2021 analysis The report named, Global Equipment Rental Software Market has been added to the archive of market research studies by JCMR. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the Equipment Rental Softwarein view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This Equipment Rental Software report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This Equipment Rental Software report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Global Equipment Rental Software Market.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Broadcom, Gemalto, Shearwater Group, Symantec, VASCO Data Security International etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the Phone-based Authentication Solutions market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Natural Surfactants Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | BASF, Kao Corporation, Akzonobel N.V.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Natural Surfactants Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Natural Surfactants Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Natural Surfactants processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Public Healthnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Delta COVID strain is now the dominant variant in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. - Governor Phil Murphy held another COVID briefing today at 1 pm about where the state stands with vaccinations. He confirmed that the delta variant is not the most dominant strain in the state. Assistant Commissioner of the Division of Epidemiology Dr. Tina says that, while the original...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WNAW

Subway Giving Away 1-Million 6″ Subs Tomorrow…

Want a free Subway Sub? Tomorrow Subway is giving away 1-million six-inch Subway sandwiches at “participating” Subway locations. According to Subway Restaurants the 1st 50 guests who visit a Subway between 10 am and 2 pm tomorrow (Tuesday July 13th) and ask will receive a free 6” Turkey Fresh, which features many of Subway's signature new ingredients like smashed avocado, BelGioiso® fresh mozzarella and new deli-sliced thin turkey, all on Subway's new Hearty Multigrain bread according to the press release. According to Subway the promotion is the biggest sampling event in the brand’s history.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Costco Grocery Item Is "Infested" with Bugs, According to Customers

It's so disappointing when you make a satisfying grocery trip, only to find days later at home that a food you bought is moldy, overripe, or has otherwise gone bad. Unfortunately, a group of Costco customers are sharing that they experienced just that, except their discovery is especially dismaying: When one Costco member shared this weekend that a member of their family has twice become "infested" with bugs from a particular Costco product, others weighed in with their own experiences. We've got the details.
ComputersGhacks Technology News

Linux Mint 20.2 is now available

The team behind the popular Linux distribution Linux Mint released Linux Mint 20.2 "Uma" this week. The new version of Linux Mint is available as a standalone download and as a direct upgrade for systems running Linux Mint 20 and 20.1. Linux Mint 20.2 comes in the three flavors Cinnamon,...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Digital Retail Marketing Market SWOT Analysis by Dynamics to 2026 | Parexel, OpenClinica, BayaTree

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Digital Retail Marketing Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Digital Retail Marketing processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”

