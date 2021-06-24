Cancel
Lake Hallie, WI

Construction of new Valley Sports Academy begins in Lake Hallie

By FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
Chippewa Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new multi-sport training facility has broken ground in Lake Hallie, just to the east of Highway 53. Valley Sports Academy, a 116,000 square foot facility, will feature four major sections for an indoor athletic training destination in phase one of its build. Within the walls of VSA will be a 16,000-square-foot turf field house, a 65-by-130 foot training sheet of ice, a full-sized major league baseball indoor turf infield, and a 6,000-square-foot extensive strength and conditioning setup.

