Construction of new Valley Sports Academy begins in Lake Hallie
A new multi-sport training facility has broken ground in Lake Hallie, just to the east of Highway 53. Valley Sports Academy, a 116,000 square foot facility, will feature four major sections for an indoor athletic training destination in phase one of its build. Within the walls of VSA will be a 16,000-square-foot turf field house, a 65-by-130 foot training sheet of ice, a full-sized major league baseball indoor turf infield, and a 6,000-square-foot extensive strength and conditioning setup.chippewa.com
