Denton’s Planned Parenthood clinic is seeing patients more quickly after a move to a larger facility just one door down from their previous location. The clinic moved from Suite 340 next door to Suite 360 in the Southridge Village shopping center at 2436 S. Interstate 35E about a month ago after completing a roughly $348,000 renovation on the neighboring storefront. The clinic now offers a bigger waiting area, another exam room and two more counseling spaces. Construction began in late 2020, converting the former pharmacy space at Suite 360.