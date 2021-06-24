Rising private sector pay creates a conundrum for school districts, support staff
As our country and our state emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, a disconnect between available jobs and workers willing to accept poverty level compensation is hitting home. Potential steps forward for many workers in retail and other private sector fields could threaten school districts’ ability to recruit and retain vital support staff workers who will have more options for better paying jobs.www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
