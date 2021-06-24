Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rising private sector pay creates a conundrum for school districts, support staff

By Layne McInelly guest column
rexburgstandardjournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our country and our state emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, a disconnect between available jobs and workers willing to accept poverty level compensation is hitting home. Potential steps forward for many workers in retail and other private sector fields could threaten school districts’ ability to recruit and retain vital support staff workers who will have more options for better paying jobs.

www.rexburgstandardjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Sector#School Districts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
South Bend Tribune

Indiana ordered to temporarily pay federal unemployment benefits during legal battle

The Court of Appeals of Indiana is ordering the state to continue federal unemployment benefits, which would require state officials to temporarily pay these benefits while the challenge to Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to end Indiana's participation in the federal pandemic program plays out in court. The Department of Workforce...
Charleston County, SCabcnews4.com

Area school districts will no longer require masks for students, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Area school districts will no longer require face coverings for students or staff. This includes Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester County school districts. The change comes after South Carolina Legislature’s “Mask Mandate Prohibition” proviso, signed into law by Governor McMaster. It applies to all school,...
Wright City, MOwarrencountyrecord.com

Wright City schools increase base pay, reward veteran staff

Longtime teachers in the Wright City R-II School District will see an additional increase in their compensation beginning in the 2021-22 year. The school board approved the salary schedule during its monthly meeting on June 24, focusing particularly on rewarding the commitment of veteran educators. “Through our three salary committees...
JobsWenatchee World

CCC Support Staff

Cascade Christian Child Care is looking for support staff. We are seeking passionate, creative, collaborative, curious educators who are excited to explore materials and the surrounding world alongside children and share the word of God. Ideal candidates will have:. - 1-3 years experience working with young children. - Current TB...
Educationcentralwinews.com

Cadott School Board; Report shows how district can be strategic with pay

Emily Douglas-McNab, co-founder and partner at the Experience Management Institute, electronically joined in on a Cadott School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, June 28, to talk about ways the district can be strategic with their pay. The report helps the board see where the district stands in comparison to other districts, so they can decide where and how they want to invest. Photo by Julia Wolf.
Foresthill, CAforesthillmessenger.com

Foresthill Union School District

What an incredible journey that all of us took together in the 2020-21 school year! In order to look forward, we need to first look back as a measurement of our progress. Please note below an excerpt of my Messenger article from a little over one year ago as the full impact and effect of the COVID-19 pandemic as we know now were uncertain and unknown to us all at that time.
Clark County, KYWinchester Sun

Clark County School District moving certain classified employees to certified pay schedule

The Clark County Board of Education met for a special meeting Tuesday evening to approve the salary tables for classified district employees. This approval affects 10 positions and 11 individuals on S4 of Clark County Public Schools Classified Salary Schedule, viewable online under July 6 Meeting Files at https://www2.clarkschools.net/home/index.php/district-links/board-of-education. This...
Falcon, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

School bus driver shortage looming large; local district offers increased pay

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's no secret there's a labor shortage in the country. Now though, it could be spilling into your child's transportation. Southern Colorado area school districts say they are desperately looking for bus drivers, and say with the way things stand right now, real impacts are looming. Falcon School District 49 is the The post School bus driver shortage looming large; local district offers increased pay appeared first on KRDO.
Vicksburg, MSVicksburg Post

Vicksburg Warren School District clarifies summer teacher pay discrepancy

Following rumors of a discrepancy regarding the dates on which summer school teachers in the Vicksburg Warren School District would be paid, Superintendent Chad Shealy offered clarification to staff members via email on Thursday. “After receiving an email from a concerned staff member about the timing of payment for teachers...
Mccracken County, KYPaducah Sun

School districts to provide pay raises in 2021-22 year

The two public school districts of McCracken County announced their budgets for the 2021-22 school year. Angela Copeland, the director of finance for the Paducah Independent School District, said the general fund budget for the school system is $34.6 million. “It is a little bit of an increase over last...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla School District names staff achievement grant recipients

Walla Walla Public Schools named the recipients of its 2020-2021 Staff Achievement Grants. Started in 1988, the program recognizes teachers and support staff for superior performance, innovation, exemplary leadership and exceptional service, according to a release. Staff Achievement Grant recipients are nominated and chosen by their peers and receive a...
Stillwater, OKkaynewscow.com

OnCue Cup purchases supports local schools districts

STILLWATER — Supporting Oklahoma Schools limited-edition cups are now available in OnCue stores across the state. For every cup sold, OnCue will give 50 cents directly to each store’s local school system. Supporting Oklahoma Schools cup, was first created in response to the teacher walkout in 2018. During the first...
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Bozeman School District increases pay for bus drivers amid hiring, retention challenges

Faced with recruiting and retention concerns for bus drivers, Bozeman School District agreed to a pay raise for its contract bus drivers this week. The school board, which contracts bus services for the district through First Student, voted to approve a pay raise for drivers and bus monitors after First Student management approached it “with concerns about their ability to recruit and retain drivers,” according to the district’s board documents.
Mental Healthpineknotnews.com

School district will offer treatment

Northern Lights Academy will offer day treatment to students in the ninth and 10th grades at Carlton High School, a local option to help older students who struggle with mental or emotional issues that don’t require 24-hour care. NLA is a special education cooperative serving 12 districts, including all Carlton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy